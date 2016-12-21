Daily
Quebec announces inquiry into treatment of First Nations

December 21, 2016 51 views

Quebec is announcing it will hold a public inquiry into relations between First Nations peoples and various government-run bodies.

Premier Philippe Couillard says the inquiry will be led by retired Superior Court justice Jacques Viens.

Couillard’s government had been under pressure from the opposition and native groups to launch an independent probe after native women in Val-d’Or accused six provincial police officers of sexual abuse.

A Montreal police investigation into the allegations did not result in any charges against the officers in Val-d’Or, about 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Couillard says the inquiry won’t be specifically about native peoples and their relations with police.

Rather, the commission will look into the way indigenous peoples are treated in the province’s youth protection agency, public health department as well as the justice and correctional systems.

