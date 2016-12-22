Brantford Man Arrested With Weapon Offenses

On December 21, 2016 at 2:35 p.m., police received a phone call from a concerned citizen advising that there was a male walking in the area of Peel and Colborne Streets yelling. It was reported that the male seemed agitated and carrying a machete in his hand. Community Patrol Officers including a plainclothes police officer driving an unmarked police vehicle observed the accused. The accused was then observed to bury the machete in a pile of snow. Officers ordered the male to the ground and he was arrested for possession of weapons dangerous and handcuffed without incident. The machete having a 12 inch blade was seized. While police were searching the accused he began to yell, spit towards the officer and resist. Found on the accused were four pills identified…