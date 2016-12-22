Local News
Police

Brantford Man Arrested With Weapon Offenses

December 22, 2016 167 views

On December 21, 2016 at 2:35 p.m., police received a phone call from a concerned citizen advising that there was a male walking in the area of Peel and Colborne Streets yelling. It was reported that the male seemed agitated and carrying a machete in his hand. Community Patrol Officers including a plainclothes police officer driving an unmarked police vehicle observed the accused. The accused was then observed to bury the machete in a pile of snow. Officers ordered the male to the ground and he was arrested for possession of weapons dangerous and handcuffed without incident. The machete having a 12 inch blade was seized. While police were searching the accused he began to yell, spit towards the officer and resist. Found on the accused were four pills identified…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

OPP Seeking Two Men While Investigating A theft Of Hunting Camera

December 22, 2016 376

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) –Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called…

Read more
Local News

OPP Lay Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

December 22, 2016 226

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) – County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend…

Read more