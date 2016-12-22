Daily
Murder charge laid after theft probe turns up body on Saskatchewan first Nation

December 22, 2016 30 views

LOON LAKE, Sask.- A murder charge has been laid in the death of a 28-year-old man who was found dead by police on a Saskatchewan First Nation as they were investigating a theft.

RCMP say the body of Jordan Sandfly was found Tuesday morning outdoors on the Big Island Lake Cree Territory, where the 28-year-old lived.

Sandfly’s death was deemed suspicious and Mounties called in their major crimes and forensics specialists to investigate.

A 32-year-old man from Saskatchewan’s Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder.

Anthony Mitsuing is expected to appear in Loon Lake provincial court today.

Police say Mitsuing and Sandfly were known to each other.

