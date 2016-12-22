OPP Lay Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) – County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a German School Road residence regarding a suspicious vehicle stuck in the ditch on December 20, 2016 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Police attended and found a 2006 orange Chevrolet HHR in the ditch and began an investigation. During the investigation police located a quantity of cocaine in the possession of the vehicle driver. Police have arrested and charged 48-year-old Darren DEBATTISTA of Guelph, Ontario with Possession of a substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant…