Local News
Police

OPP Lay Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

December 22, 2016 188 views

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) – County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a German School Road residence regarding a suspicious vehicle stuck in the ditch on December 20, 2016 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Police attended and found a 2006 orange Chevrolet HHR in the ditch and began an investigation. During the investigation police located a quantity of cocaine in the possession of the vehicle driver. Police have arrested and charged 48-year-old Darren DEBATTISTA of Guelph, Ontario with Possession of a substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Brantford Man Arrested With Weapon Offenses

December 22, 2016 127

On December 21, 2016 at 2:35 p.m., police received a phone call from a concerned citizen…

Read more
Local News

OPP Seeking Two Men While Investigating A theft Of Hunting Camera

December 22, 2016 298

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) –Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called…

Read more