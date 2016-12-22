OPP Seeking Two Men While Investigating A theft Of Hunting Camera

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) –Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by a property owner reporting the theft of a game camera which was stolen from their property sometime between November 8, 2016 and November 10, 2016. OPP investigators contacted the homeowner from the Hatchley Road address in the County of Brant and confirmed that unknown person(s) attended the address stole a game camera. The game camera was valued at approximately $100. County of Brant OPP are currently investigating this incident and are asking for assistance of the public to identify 2 males that were on the property during the same time frame. If you can identify the men in the attached photo please contact the County of Brant OPP at 1888-310-1122 Anyone with information…



