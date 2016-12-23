Local News
Police

Brantford Police Respond to Home Invasion

December 23, 2016 262 views

On Thursday December 22, 2016, at 9:53 p.m. a male telephoned the BPS to report being a victim of a home invasion. The 21 year old male victim and his 20 year old girlfriend had arrived home to their Mount Pleasant address and recognized a male (accused) standing with another unknown male in the area of the complex where they lived. The victims continued on to their front door and entered into their residence. The male accused and unknown male had followed behind and also entered into the residence without permission. The accused confronted the male victim and pushed him into a television set and then threw him to the ground. The female victim who began to scream was then pushed into a closet door and told to be quiet….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
