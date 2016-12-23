Investigation results in 3 ton tobacco seizure: CRTF

On December 20, 2016, during an enforcement operation, the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) intercepted a cube van exiting a South Glengarry shoreline property. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 3,080 kilograms of contraband fine cut tobacco. The following three (3) individuals from St-Jerome, Quebec were arrested: • Jonathan BOULAY (age 22) • David DORE (age 33) • Nancy SLAVINSKI (age 42) All three accused were released from custody on their own Recognizances and will be appearing in Cornwall Provincial Court on January 31, 2017. BOULAY, DORE and SLAVINSKI have been charged under the provisions of the Excise Act, 2001 and under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act. SLAVINSKI also faces two possession for the purpose of trafficking drug charges and one possession charge under the Controlled Drugs and…



