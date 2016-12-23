Tribal members may end occupation of government building

CHARLESTOWN, R.I.- A faction of the Rhode Island Indian tribe that’s been camping in a tribal government building for four days says it might end its occupation.

Narragansett tribal members said Friday it’s hard for them to continue after someone cut power to the building in Charlestown.

They didn’t commit to leaving but declared success in their goals of speaking out.

The occupying group is led by elected tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down.

Charlestown Police Chief Jeffrey Allen said Friday afternoon that federal attempts to find an independent mediator have been slow as the Christmas weekend approached.

Utility provider National Grid says it tried to restore electricity but found a volatile situation and was advised by law enforcement to leave the area.

