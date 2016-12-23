Daily
National News

Tribal members may end occupation of government building

December 23, 2016 41 views

CHARLESTOWN, R.I.- A faction of the Rhode Island Indian tribe that’s been camping in a tribal government building for four days says it might end its occupation.

Narragansett tribal members said Friday it’s hard for them to continue after someone cut power to the building in Charlestown.

They didn’t commit to leaving but declared success in their goals of speaking out.

The occupying group is led by elected tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down.

Charlestown Police Chief Jeffrey Allen said Friday afternoon that federal attempts to find an independent mediator have been slow as the Christmas weekend approached.

Utility provider National Grid says it tried to restore electricity but found a volatile situation and was advised by law enforcement to leave the area.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds provide inadequate mental health care for First Nations: internal memo

December 23, 2016 41

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Even as the federal government pressures provinces and territories to…

Read more
Daily

Ottawa posts deficit in October as fiscal year shortfall hits $9.3 billion

December 23, 2016 42

By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -The federal government ran a budgetary deficit of $1.5…

Read more

Leave a Reply