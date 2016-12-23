Two People Rescued After Falling Through Ice

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is warning the public to exercise extreme caution near any surfaces that may appear to be frozen after a couple and their dog were rescued after falling through the ice on the Grand River in Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario. On Thursday December 22, 2016 at approximately 7:02 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to the Grand River in the area of Maple Street where it was reported that people were heard screaming for help. Multiple witnesses heard the yelling and immediately called 911. OPP investigation determined that the couple and their dog were walking in the area when their dog ventured out onto the ice covered Grand River and fell through the ice….



