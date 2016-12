Canada-wide warrant for man known in Brantford-Ohsweken areas

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Brantford and Oshweken areas who is in breach of his parole.

Burt John Carter, 34, is described as an Indigenous man, five-foot-six and 154 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His head is possibly shaved completely or a Mohawk style.

He is serving an eight year sentence for a number of robbery, break and enter, property and driving offences.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page