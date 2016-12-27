Daily
Canada-wide warrant for man known in Brantford-Ohsweken areas

December 27, 2016 8 views

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Brantford and Oshweken areas  who is in breach of his parole.

Burt John Carter, 34, is described as an Indigenous man,  five-foot-six and 154 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.  His head  is possibly shaved completely or a Mohawk style.

He is serving an eight year sentence for a number of robbery, break and enter, property and driving offences.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

