Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully

CHARLESTOWN, R.I.-The weeklong occupation of a tribal government building by a faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe has ended.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha says the occupiers left the building at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The keys to the building have been turned over to Neronha.

His spokesman Jim Martin says the occupation ended after more than four days of mediation that included telephone calls and visits to the building on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The occupying group was led by tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and wanted him to step down.

Thomas and his supporters don’t recognize the results of a July election or the impeachment.

Charlestown’s police chief, the U.S. Interior Department and a nonviolence institute joined in the mediation talks.

