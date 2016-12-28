Arson hits factory early Christmas morning

OHSWEKEN – Six Nations fire fighters battled a deliberately set blaze that roared through a Fifth Line Factory early Christmas morning. Firefighters from four stations were called into the fire at 2384 Fifth Line in what sources said was a tobacco factory. “The fire has been determined to be arson; no damage estimate is available at this time,” Six Nations fire department said in a press release Monday. The first crew arrived with Six Nations new ladder truck and a pumper at around 3:10 a.m. to fight the the large factory blaze. They found heavy smoke and flames close to a generator, fuel tanks and equipment. “As the roof of the factory had already begun to show signs of collapse, a defensive attack of the factory was initiated to protect…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice