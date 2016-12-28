Brantford Blast conclude 2016 with loss vs. Dundas

By Neil Becker Sports News You can say that the Christmas break came at a perfect time for the Brantford Blast. Looking to bounce back from a loss against Thorold and end the calendar year on a winning note Brantford ventured into Dundas where despite scoring five consecutive second period goals, ended up losing by a 7-5 score. Competing for that fourth straight regular season win against Dundas, the Blast, who in their first three meetings have outscored them by a 19-8 margin travelled to Dundas where they found themselves facing a steep uphill challenge as they trailed 4-0 heading to the second. Shortly after surrendering an early second period tally, the Blast got their offence in gear as they made it a brand new game by responding with five…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice