Celebrating historical Six Nations sports accomplishments

December 28, 2016 15 views
It’s safe to say that 2016 was a historical year full of great accomplishments in Six Nations sports. Such historic accomplishments include the Six Nations Chiefs reclaiming the Mann Cup along with Six Nations winning the National Aboriginal Firefighters competition to name a few. (Photo By Neil Becker)

By Neil Becker Sports News January 6th 2016 Six Nations Arrows who were left almost speechless in amazement upon receiving their back to back 2015 Minto Cup championship rings. January 13th 2016 Brandon Montour participates in AHL All-Star Classic. It’s now official San Diego Gulls high scoring defenceman Brandon Monour got much deserved nod for he upcoming AHL All-Star Classic. January 20, 2016 Knighthawks win consecutive games vs. Rock How sweep it is for the Rochester Knighthawks who won consecutive games against their division rivals Toronto Rock. January 27, 2016 Karl Hess showcases raw power in extending undefeated streak Right from those early punishing workouts, Brantford Black Eye Boxing Club trainer Jackie Armour knew that in Karl Hesshe had a special boxer on his hands. February 3, 2016 Getting in…

