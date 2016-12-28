Christmas baskets make sure everyone has happy holiday

By Alex Riese Writer Six Nations Ontario Works was at it again with festive cheer on Dec. 22, as they gave out food baskets with turkeys and hams to ensure that low-income families could fill their bellies at Christmas. Program co-ordinator Terri Farmer said that approximately 680 people registered this year to get turkey baskets. Working in conjunction with the city of Brantford, they received 515 turkeys and 165 hams for these food baskets. Farmer said that the baskets also must include mandatory items: carrots, potatoes and apples. There were also 177 turkeys donated by an anonymous donor. They also get monetary donations and non-perishable donations from community members. Whenever they get monetary donations, it falls to Farmer to go buy the extra material to put in the baskets. Farmer…



