Local News

Christmas baskets make sure everyone has happy holiday

December 28, 2016 17 views
Barb General (right) was among those who registered for a Christmas Basket. Along with her daughter, she picked up her Christmas dinner.

By Alex Riese Writer Six Nations Ontario Works was at it again with festive cheer on Dec. 22, as they gave out food baskets with turkeys and hams to ensure that low-income families could fill their bellies at Christmas. Program co-ordinator Terri Farmer said that approximately 680 people registered this year to get turkey  baskets.  Working in conjunction with the city of Brantford, they received 515 turkeys and 165 hams for these food baskets. Farmer said that the baskets also must include mandatory items: carrots, potatoes and apples.  There were also 177 turkeys donated by an anonymous donor.  They also get monetary donations and non-perishable donations from community members.  Whenever they get monetary donations, it falls to Farmer to go buy the extra material to put in the baskets. Farmer…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has identified five people killed in a house fire in Oneida. (CP Photo)
Local News

Police identify man, 4 children killed in fire on Ontario First Nation

December 28, 2016 20

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES-Ontario Provincial  Police have identified five people who died in a fire…

Read more
Local News

Looking back on 2016

December 28, 2016 19

Jan., 6, 2016 Six Nations’ newest citizen of the year is a girl and is not…

Read more