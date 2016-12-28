Local News

Feds discriminating against women through Indian Act

December 28, 2016 2 views

TORONTO-A woman denied Indian status despite being able to trace her  indigenous heritage for at least five generations is the victim of gender  discrimination, Ontario’s top court heard  last Tuesday. Changes to the law in 1985 designed to address such discrimination only created new problems for women such as Lynn Gehl, her lawyer told the Court of Appeal. Gehl, 54, of Peterborough, has been unable to register as an Indian because she does not know who her grandfather was. By post-1985 policy, the government assumes he was non-Indian, which ultimately deprived Gehl of her status.Thousands of women are estimated to be in her situation, denied Indian status because a father is listed as unknown or unstated on a birth certificate, commonly the result of rape, incest or abuse, or because…

