Hurricanes’ Mikenzie Sandy making a statement

By Neil Becker Sports News No matter the sport, Mikenzie Sandy knows only one way to play and that’s to win! Most recently Sandy was showcasing her athleticism on the gymnasium floor where she helped her resilient Hagersville Hurricanes volleyball team pull off a pivotal regular season victory, with the eventual clincher being a 25-22 decision against their rivals from McKinnon. “I would be ecstatic. It would be so cool,” Sandy who is in Grade 12 said about the possibility of winning SOSSA. “I’m really competitive and I like to dive and play hard.” Having lost that much anticipated season opener against Cayuga, the Hurricanes who were playing at home demonstrated some strong determination as they fought back from an 18-13 and 21-20 deficit to take the first game in…
