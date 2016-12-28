Looking back on 2016

Jan., 6, 2016 Six Nations’ newest citizen of the year is a girl and is not only Six Nations’ New Year’s Baby, but the first baby born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton! Little Mariah Michelle Green came into the world at 3:28 a.m. Jan. 1 weighing an even seven pounds and measuring 19 inches. She is the fourth baby for parents Charmaine Chaney and Jon Green. Together with Green’s other five children, Mariah is the ninth addition to the full and happy family household. January 13, 2016 Finding a viable water supply to expand housing in the sensitive Tutela Heights and surrounding Brant County area may have been the key to getting Brant County to give away Tutelo Heights in the new Brantford/Brant County dispute. January 20, 2016 Millions…
Arson hits factory early Christmas morning
December 28, 2016 2
OHSWEKEN – Six Nations fire fighters battled a deliberately set blaze that roared through a Fifth…
Pauline Johnson Rd. Railway to get new warning lights
December 28, 2016 3
By Alex Riese Writer The railroad crossing on Pauline Johnson Rd. could become a whole lot…