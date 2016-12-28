New Credit hands out Christmas baskets to those in need

By Alex Riese Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF NEW CREDIT-Mississaugas of the New Credit Community Support ran a turkey basket drive in the basement of the social services building near their community hall. This program ran from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, and distributed turkeys to 33 low-income families that had registered. By the end of the day, there were only two turkeys that needed to be picked up. Any extra turkeys were frozen in case, and were to be distributed to families in need before the holidays. They also ran a toy drive, which distributed baskets on Dec. 20. Planning for this event started in October, with the sending of newsletters to promote the programs. The application deadline for families was at the beginning of November, and volunteers started…



