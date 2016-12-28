A new year beckons

A new year is upon us and with each year we look to what was accomplished in the year we are leaving and where we are going. In the past we have been fortunate to have the Six Nations elected band council chief provide us with their thoughts on the year and where the emphasis for the new year is but that hasn’t happened for the past three years so we will take a look down memory lane. 2016 was a banner year for band staff who have managed despite all the confusion that can reign in our community to secure additional funding for the community that has manifested itself in a much needed arial fire truck, (thanks Fire Chief Miller) and you don’t have to look far to see…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice