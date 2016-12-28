Pauline Johnson Rd. Railway to get new warning lights

By Alex Riese Writer The railroad crossing on Pauline Johnson Rd. could become a whole lot safer, as the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a submission to Transport Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program for the installation of warning lights and a bell at the crossing. The proposal, presented by Public Works director Michael Montour at the Building and Infrastructure Committee on Dec. 14, also calls for the extension of hydro down Pauline Johnson Rd. in order to install the two safety devices. Montour said that “[Public Works] had been trying to do this since the early 2000s. At one time, we had an agreement between us and Southern Ontario Railway (SOR) that they would pay a certain percentage: a 20 per cent cost share…I’ve dug into it, and Transport…



