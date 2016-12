Police identify man, 4 children killed in fire on Ontario First Nation

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES-Ontario Provincial Police have identified five people who died in a fire that destroyed their home and ripped apart a First Nation community south of London, Ont. Police say the house was fully engulfed, and five residents were unaccounted for when emergency workers arrived on the scene on the morning of Dec. 14. They say the remains of five people were located and have been identified as 43-year old Kurt Justin Antone, and four children: Keanu Antone, 7, Kenneth Antone, 4, Kance Antone, 3, and three-month old Kyias Antone. Police, the Office of the Fire Marshal, Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and others continue to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. Oneida Nation of the Thames Chief Randall Phillips said after the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page