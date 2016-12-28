Six Banished from Seneca Nation lands after drugs found

By Jay Tokasz Published Mon, Dec 26, 2016 Six people suspected of dealing drugs on Seneca Nation land have been banished from all Seneca territory, a spokesman for the Seneca Nation said Monday. The Seneca Nation Council voted to take the rare step of banishing the individuals following an afternoon traffic stop on Cattaraugus Territory on Dec. 20 that resulted in the drug-related arrests of four men and women. Seneca Nation marshals found drugs and drug paraphernalia during a vehicle check. They detained Jermaine Fann, Kevin L. Hunt, Mikayla A. Miller and Eileen Oliver until New York State Police arrived. The Council voted to ban the suspects from Seneca territory. Melquen A. Thompson and Ellis Meehan also were banished in the same vote, as a result of previous traffic stops….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice