Local News

Six Nations Elected Council takes orientation meeting on the road

December 28, 2016 2 views

It’s beginning to look like the  57th Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)  will be travelling a lot again in the coming year. Band council and its seniors administration “team”  will be off  to Toronto in January to hold a council orientation session. Council orientation is normally held at  the Six Nations band office. The sessions update new councillors,  mainly on outstanding business from the previous council. In the past the meetings were opened to the public attend. SNEC begins orientation sessions for their internal committees on Jan. 10-11, 2017. In the Dec. 13 council meeting, Chief Ava Hill said that Toronto was her desired choice because it would give SNEC the opportunity to meet with federal and provincial ministers including  federal Minister of Indigenous Affairs Carolyn Bennett (who will be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Looking back on 2016

December 28, 2016 1

Jan., 6, 2016 Six Nations’ newest citizen of the year is a girl and is not…

Read more
Local News

Arson hits factory early Christmas morning

December 28, 2016 2

OHSWEKEN –  Six Nations fire fighters battled a deliberately set blaze that roared through a Fifth…

Read more