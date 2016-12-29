Daily
National News

SENECA RESORTS & CASINOS CELEBRATES OVER $1,OOO,OOO JACKPOTS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND!!

December 29, 2016 26 views

 Huge Wins At Seneca Niagara & Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

 NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK & SALAMANCA, NEW YORK: (December 28, 2016) Christmas wishes abound for 3 lucky jackpot winners this holiday season at both Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino!  Jackpot total amongst the three winners is over ONE MILLION dollars!  While just passing through the area, Roberta E. from Waimanalo, HI won $233,089 on Wheel of Fortune wide area progressive at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino (picture attached) and just three days later Maureen H. of Buffalo, New York hit it big with $344,882.08 on Superman at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino (picture attached).  Then, just one day later, on December 27th, a patron who prefers to remain anonymous hit an even bigger progressive jackpot of $516,971.22 on Wizard of Oz-Ruby Slippers wide area progressive at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino bringing the grand total of jackpots for the holiday weekend at over ONE MILLION DOLLARS!  Seneca Resorts & Casinos is thrilled to celebrate with our latest jackpot winners!

“Everyone on our staff gets excited when one of our patrons wins a big jackpot and to have two wide area progressives win from Allegany in just 4 days and one in Niagara just added to that celebration!”, said Gus Tsivikis, General Manager, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite GOP opposition

December 29, 2016 36

By Brady McCombs THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SALT LAKE CITY- President Barack Obama designated two national monuments…

Read more
It’s safe to say that 2016 was a historical year full of great accomplishments in Six Nations sports. Such historic accomplishments include the Six Nations Chiefs reclaiming the Mann Cup along with Six Nations winning the National Aboriginal Firefighters competition to name a few. (Photo By Neil Becker)
Slider

Celebrating historical Six Nations sports accomplishments

December 28, 2016 50

By Neil Becker Sports News January 6th 2016 Six Nations Arrows who were left almost speechless…

Read more

Leave a Reply