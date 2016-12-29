SENECA RESORTS & CASINOS CELEBRATES OVER $1,OOO,OOO JACKPOTS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND!!

Huge Wins At Seneca Niagara & Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK & SALAMANCA, NEW YORK: (December 28, 2016) Christmas wishes abound for 3 lucky jackpot winners this holiday season at both Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino! Jackpot total amongst the three winners is over ONE MILLION dollars ! While just passing through the area, Roberta E. from Waimanalo, HI won $233,089 on Wheel of Fortune wide area progressive at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino (picture attached) and just three days later Maureen H. of Buffalo, New York hit it big with $344,882.08 on Superman at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino (picture attached). Then, just one day later, on December 27th, a patron who prefers to remain anonymous hit an even bigger progressive jackpot of $516,971.22 on Wizard of Oz-Ruby Slippers wide area progressive at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino bringing the grand total of jackpots for the holiday weekend at over ONE MILLION DOLLARS! Seneca Resorts & Casinos is thrilled to celebrate with our latest jackpot winners!

“Everyone on our staff gets excited when one of our patrons wins a big jackpot and to have two wide area progressives win from Allegany in just 4 days and one in Niagara just added to that celebration!”, said Gus Tsivikis, General Manager, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.

