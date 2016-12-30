Peltier not on Obama list for pardons or clemency

By Barbara Hollingsworth | December 29, 2016

WASHINGTON DC-CNSNews.com-In the waning days of the Obama administration, liberal activists have intensified their decades-long campaign to free a Native American man who is currently serving consecutive life sentences in federal prison for the 1975 murder of two FBI agents.

Leonard Peltier, a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM), was sentenced to life in prison for the close-range executions of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ron Williams on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Peltier has admitted that he exchanged gunfire with the agents, but denies that he killed them.

President Obama has commuted the sentences of 1,176 individuals this year, more than any president in U.S. history, according to the White House. But despite a petition urging him to grant Peltier clemency “without delay”, his name has not appeared on Obama’s list of pardons and commutations.

So groups such as DemocracyNow! are trying to convince Obama to do what former President Bill Clinton refused to do after nearly 500 active and retired FBI agents protested at the White House in December 2000.

After author Peter Matthiessen’s 1983 book claiming that Peltier had been railroaded and was innocent of the murder charges, his case became a liberal cause celebre.

Oliver Stone, Robert Redford, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and South African Bishop Desmond Tutu were among the high-profile celebrities who claimed that Peltier had been wrongfully convicted and called for his release. The effort gained new momentum during Obama’s last year in office.

A nine-foot redwood statue of Peltier by the California-based artist Rigo 23 was recently installed on the campus at American University in Washington, D.C. as part of the latest push for clemency for Peltier.

Amnesty International has asked Obama to free “a wrongfully convicted Native American”, and the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee is calling on supporters to write a letter, call, email, tweet, or post a comment on Obama’s Facebook page on Peltier’s behalf.

Add Your Voice