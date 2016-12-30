Stolen Vehicle Involved In Collision On 6th Line Road

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a two vehicle collision and the suspect fled the scene. Three people were injured in the collision that occurred on Sixth Line between Argyle Street South and Oneida Road in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario. On Thursday December 29, 2016, at approximately 10:17 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to Sixth Line for a two vehicle collision where it was reported there were multiple injuries and that one of the drivers had fled the scene on foot. OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that a black Honda Civic and a black GMC Yukon collided on Sixth Line between Argyle Street South and Oneida Road. The…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice