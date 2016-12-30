Throat singer and a drum dancer among new Order of Canada recipients

By Terry Pedwell

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- An avant garde Inuit throat singer who receives hate mail over her art and a drum dancer are among those being named to the Order of Canada.

Nunavummiut artists, singer Tanya Tagaq Gillies and jewellery designer and drum dancer Mathew Nuqingaq , are joining the Order of Canada.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced 100 new appointments to the Order today, including 75 members, 22 officers and three companions _ the highest elevation of the title.

Johnston says Canadians can be inspired by the latest recipients of the award, including provocative Nunavut artist Tanya Tagaq Gillis and Jan Andrews, author of a number of children’s books including Rude Stories.

The list also includes former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Morris Fish, former federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff and former Ontario Lieutenant-Governor David Onley and is rounded out by a wide array of artists, community activists, legal, medical and scientific experts, among others.

The newest inductees are to receive their insignias at a later date as part of ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the Order of Canada, as well as Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Order of Canada is considered one of the country’s highest civilian honours.

Recipients are named twice each year around Canada Day and New Years.

