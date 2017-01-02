Elderly Brantford Man Robbed Inside His Residence

Just before 11:00 a.m. on January 2, 2017, an 84 year old male victim was inside his residence in the 200 block of Darling Street when an unknown male suspect forced his way into the home. The suspect stuck the victim and demanded money and prescription medication from him. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and a small quantity of prescription narcotics before fleeing the residence. The elderly victim sustained a minor injury and did not require medical attention. Police feel the victim was targeted. The suspect is described as a male in his 20’s, 5’9”, slim build, wearing a navy blue balaclava, leather gloves, tight blue jacket, and jogging pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Grant Davies of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113…



