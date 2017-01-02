Police in Manitoba issue warrant, search for convicted sex offender

BRANDON, Man.-The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, along with Winnipeg Police and the RCMP, are on the lookout for a 43-year-old convicted sex offender.

Rainie James Semple, who also uses the last name Everett, failed to return for his curfew on Thursday. A Canada-wide warrant for parole revocation has been issued. He failed to return for curfew last Thursday.

Semple is described as aboriginal, 5’7″, weighing 163 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a panther on his right forearm, a heart on his left hand and the letters R.E. on his right hand. A two inch round scar is on his right upper arm.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is asking for help finding Semple who is considered a high risk to re-offend in a “sexual and/or violent manner” according to a news release.

Previous convictions include sexual assault with a weapon which occurred in 2000 when SEMPLE sexually assaulted a woman at knife point. He was sentenced to six years and eight months (in addition to 241 days pre-sentence custody credit). In 2007, while in police custody, SEMPLE uttered a threat to kill the sexual assault victim.

He has a lengthy criminal record for sexual offences including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, violent offences such as robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and failures to comply with recognizances, undertakings, probation orders and long-term supervision order.

On July 7, 2009, SEMPLE received a five year sentence (in addition to 12 months pre-sentence custody credit) and was designated a long-term offender, subject to the conditions of a 10 year long-term supervision order. He has subsequently been convicted of breaching the terms of the long-term supervision order.

SEMPLE was released from the Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Manitoba on December 20, 2016. Upon release, he was subject to statutory release conditions, which are the same as his long-term supervision order conditions, until May 25, 2017 when the long-term supervision order resumes, including:

– Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor;

-Abstain from the possession and consumption of alcohol and non-prescription drugs and avoid drinking establishments where the primary source of income is from the sale of alcohol;

– Comply with treatment plan/programs regarding substance abuse and sexual deviancy as arranged by his parole supervisor;

– Comply with psychological/psychiatric counselling as arranged by his parole supervisor;

– No contact with his previous victims or their families; and

– Not to associate with any person he knows or has reason to believe is involved in criminal activity.

SEMPLE is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Previous convictions include sexual assault with a weapon which occurred in 2000 when Mr. SEMPLE sexually assaulted a woman at knife point. He was sentenced to six years and eight months (in addition to 241 days pre-sentence custody credit). In 2007, while in police custody, SEMPLE uttered a threat to kill the sexual assault victim.

While in prison, SEMPLE participated in some sex offender and substance abuse treatment programs but is still considered at high risk to re-offend sexually and/or violently. Although all persons are at risk, females are at particular risk.

Anyone with information regarding Semple’s whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Add Your Voice