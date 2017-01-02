Stolen Vehicle Involved In Collision Recovered On First Line

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a collision and the driver had fled the scene. The collision occurred on First Line near Industrial Road in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario. On Friday December 30, 2016, at approximately 5:06 a.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services, and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to First Line for a single vehicle that had collided with a utility pole. A passerby had noticed the vehicle and called 911. OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that a grey 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck was travelling westbound on First Line and, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and collided with a utility pole. When first responders arrived, no occupants were located and a search…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice