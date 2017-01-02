Local News
Police

Three Police Officers Suffer Smoke Inhalation At House Fire

January 2, 2017 118 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County Detachment, Brantford Police Service, County of Brant Fire, Brantford Fire Services, County of Brant EMS and Brantford EMS are currently on scene for a residential fire at a Brant Road, Brant County, Ontario address. On Sunday January 1, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m., County of Brant OPP, Brantford Police Service, County of Brant Fire, Brantford Fire Services, County of Brant EMS and Brantford EMS responded to a residential fire on Brant Road near Governors Road East. Police were first to arrive on scene when they were told by two occupants that there was someone believed to be on the upper level of the residence. Police quickly began to make their way to the upper level but were overcome by…

