Governors Road House Fire Update

(Brant County, ON) – Two members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and a member of the Brantford City Police Service are doing well following a narrow brush with death on January 1, 2017. Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Brant Road address near Governors Road east on Sunday, January 1 2017 to a report of a fire in the residence. Police were first on scene and advised by lower tenants of the possibility that someone was still inside the burning homes upper level. The three officers, put their own lives at risk and entered into the burning home. While making their way to the upper level, all three were overcome by smoke and had to make a hasty exit. Fortunately, there were no other occupants in…
