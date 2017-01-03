Local News
Police

Governors Road House Fire Update

January 3, 2017 15 views

(Brant County, ON) – Two members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and a member of the Brantford City Police Service are doing well following a narrow brush with death on January 1, 2017. Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Brant Road address near Governors Road east on Sunday, January 1 2017 to a report of a fire in the residence.  Police were first on scene and advised by lower tenants of the possibility that someone was still inside the burning homes upper level. The three officers, put their own lives at risk and entered into the burning home.  While making their way to the upper level, all three were overcome by smoke and had to make a hasty exit. Fortunately, there were no other occupants in…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

STOLEN VEHICLE INVOLVED IN COLLISION, SUSPECTS FLED

January 3, 2017 262

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant County Detachment is investigating after a…

Read more
Local News

Elderly Brantford Man Robbed Inside His Residence

January 2, 2017 505

Just before 11:00 a.m. on January 2, 2017, an 84 year old male victim was inside…

Read more