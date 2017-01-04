Slider
Sports

Brandon Montour living out NHL dream!

January 4, 2017 11 views
Brandon Montour makes successful NHL debut!

By Neil Becker Sports News Skimming various messages on facebook you couldn’t help but feel the strong loyalty and love that Six Nations had for recent Anaheim Ducks call up in defenseman Brandon Montour. Montour, who ranks second in San Diego Gulls team scoring with 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) got that magical phone call on December 28th of going to the NHL which shortly after being reported in the media was followed by various congratulatory messages on facebook from various friends and family from Six Nations. “There’s a lot of emotion,” Montour told Anaheimducks.com. “This is what I grew up for. Just gonna go out, play my game and enjoy the whole experience.” Coming off a solid 2013/14 campaign where Montour, with the Waterloo Blackhawks was selected United…

