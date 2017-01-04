How cap and trade will affect you – Natural gas goes up

TORONTO- How consumers will be affected by cap and trade: -The system directly involves industry and business, but increased costs for those emitters means that some will get passed onto the consumer. – Gasoline is expected to rise 4.3 cents a litre, which would cost the average driver about $8 more per month. – Monthly natural gas bills will go up by $6.70 for Enbridge customers, $6.17 for Union Gas customers, and $5.68 for NRG customers. Ratepayers won’t see the added cost on their natural gas bills; the Ontario Energy Board has decided it will be included in the “delivery’’ charge. -The average household is expected to pay $156 more in 2017 for gasoline and natural gas, which will rise to about $210 in 2019, plus an additional $75 in…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice