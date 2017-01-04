Four indigenous people named as Order of Canada members

Gov. Gen. names new Order of Canada members OTTAWA – Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced the latest 100 appointments to the Order of Canada Friday, including three companions, 22 officers and 75 members. Four indigenous people including Janice Longboat of Six Nations were among those named as Members of the Order of Canada. Members in the (CM) Order of Canada recognzies outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity. The 100 will be invested later in 2017 at ceremonies that will also mark Canada’s 150th birthday: The four indigenous people named as Members of the Order of Canada are: Janice (Kahehti:io) Longboat, C.M., Six Nations Reserve, Ontario For her efforts to preserve and disseminate knowledge of Indigenous medicine and culture. Just last month…
Related Posts
Six Nations first citizen of 2017 is a little girl!
January 4, 2017 88
By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations has its newest citizen and it’s a little girl. The…
Local families have fun thanks to Six Nations Primary Prevention
January 4, 2017 17
Six Nations Primary Prevention organized Holiday Family Fun activities to inject some liveliness into the quiet…