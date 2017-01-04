Local News

Local families have fun thanks to Six Nations Primary Prevention

January 4, 2017 16 views
Kristy Silversmith took her family to see Sing!; last Wednesday at the Brantford Galaxy Cinemas. She said she was happy that Primary Prevention offered them the opportunity to spend some quality time together.

Six Nations Primary Prevention organized Holiday Family Fun activities to inject some liveliness into the quiet time between Christmas and New Years. For the second year in a row, Primary Prevention offered a series of free activities for families that would ordinarily miss out.  They partnered with Brantford Galaxy Cinemas, Kidtastic and Echo Bowl to provide quality recreational and bonding time to the participant families. Primary Prevention manager Leanna Bomberry said that this program fills a holiday void when kids are home from school. “Everything’s closed; there’s nothing to do,” she said. “Organization-wise, there isn’t anything in the community that’s open.” Planning for these events started in early December.  The money was taken from failing Social Services programs like parents’, men’s and women’s drop-in sessions. Bomberry said that budgeting for…

