No:ia, Nu:yah, Hoyan: the New Year rang out at Six Nations

January 4, 2017

One of the best ways to bring in the New Year at Six Nations  is to grab a travel mug full of coffee and hit the roads, bag in hand for some good old fashion  No:ia time. The first day of the New Year at Six Nations is a time to go to visit family and friends, knock on doors, bag in hand and yell No:ia, No:ia! Happy New year! Out comes the resident, plate, bowl or basket full of  home made donuts and cookies. NO:IA!! NO:IA!! Its a tradition that occurs annually at Six Nations and is one of the few Haudenosaunee communities to still indulge in the annual hunt for goodies on the first day of a new year. There is speculation that it dates back almost 400…

