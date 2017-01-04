Local News

Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite GOP opposition

By Brady McCombs THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SALT LAKE CITY- President Barack Obama designated two national monuments last Wednesday at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West, marking the administration’s latest move to protect environmentally sensitive areas in its final days. The Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 1.35 million acres in the Four Corners region, the White House said. In a victory for Native American tribes and conservationists, the designation protects land that is considered sacred and is home to an estimated 100,000 archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings. It’s a blow for state Republican leaders and many rural residents who say it will add another layer of unnecessary federal control and close the area to…

