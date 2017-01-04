Local News

Police investigating Christmas fire

Six Nations Police said  they are still investigating a fire that destroyed a Fifth Line tobacco plant early Christmas morning. Staff Sgt Marwood White said police are investigating the 3 a.m. fire  Dec., 25th 2016 fire at 2384 Fifth Line. “The fire was definitely arson,” Staff Sgt White Tuesday. He said police arrived on the scene with minutes of a security guard calling to say two trucks had driven onto the property, rammed the locked gate and one of the two trucks smashed its way into the factory/warehouse.  Shortly after the truck and factory were both on fire. Staff Sgt Marwood said the second truck then fled the scene. “Two trucks arrived, only one left,” he said. Six Nations Fire, Six Nations natural gas and Ontario hydro all arrived on…

