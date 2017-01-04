Police investigating Christmas fire

Six Nations Police said they are still investigating a fire that destroyed a Fifth Line tobacco plant early Christmas morning. Staff Sgt Marwood White said police are investigating the 3 a.m. fire Dec., 25th 2016 fire at 2384 Fifth Line. “The fire was definitely arson,” Staff Sgt White Tuesday. He said police arrived on the scene with minutes of a security guard calling to say two trucks had driven onto the property, rammed the locked gate and one of the two trucks smashed its way into the factory/warehouse. Shortly after the truck and factory were both on fire. Staff Sgt Marwood said the second truck then fled the scene. “Two trucks arrived, only one left,” he said. Six Nations Fire, Six Nations natural gas and Ontario hydro all arrived on…
Related Posts
Stolen vehicle involed in collision – suspects fled
January 4, 2017
BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County OPP is investigating after a pickup truck stolen from the…
No:ia, Nu:yah, Hoyan: the New Year rang out at Six Nations
January 4, 2017
One of the best ways to bring in the New Year at Six Nations is to…