Six Nations first citizen of 2017 is a little girl!

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations has its newest citizen and it’s a little girl. The first baby of 2017 is a surprising pink bundle of joy that mom Shannon Henry and dad Shawn VanEvery weren’t expecting and the newest member of the Cayuga Wolf Clan. The little girl, who weighed in at 8 pounds 4 ounces was born January 1, 2017 at 10:16 a.m. at McMaster Hospital, two days past her due date. But two days late wasn’t as surprising for mom and dad as the the biggest surprise when the doctor announced you have a girl! Shannon and Shawn have five little boys at home. “We’re still in shock. We don’t even have a name for her,” said a happy Shannon. “We never thought we’d have a girl…
