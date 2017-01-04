Local News

Stolen vehicle involed in collision – suspects fled

January 4, 2017

BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County OPP is investigating after a pickup truck stolen from the Windsor area was involved in a two vehicle collision, at Oakland Road and King Street, Thursday, Dec., 29 at 3:51 p.m.. that sent a 53-year-old female driver to hospital with non life threatening injuries. OPP said the grey Dodge pickup truck and the stolen black Chevrolet Silverado truck collided at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.The black Chevrolet pickup truck fled eastbound on Oakland Road. It was found abandoned in the eastbound lane of Cockshutt Road south of Indian Line. OPP said two males and one female  exited the truck and ran to a Campbell Drive address where they fled in a stolen black 4-door Pontiac Sunfire later recovered by Toronto Police on…

