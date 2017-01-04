Local News

A story of a priest accused of abuse, and a search for justice

January 4, 2017 11 views
Piita Irniq, human rights advocate Lieve Halsberghe and supporter Susie Utatnaaq hold a vigil outside the Oblate-owned Edifice Deschâtelets at 175 Main St. in Old Ottawa East to protest the Oblate order’s 200th anniversary in 2016. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL Nunatsiaq Online)

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS Piita Irniq, one of a generation of Inuit leaders who took his people from  igloos to iPhones, has seen and accomplished much, but one loose end haunts him. It’s the lonely search for justice for his friend, who died young after a lifetime of pain from the child sexual abuse he told Irniq was inflicted by a  missionary Arctic priest. Why, Irniq asks, does the man his friend named as his abuser remain safely overseas? And why has Canada, bent on reconciliation with indigenous people, failed to get the priest back despite an active 18-year-old arrest warrant for him? “Maybe I want to see a wrong righted,’’ says Irniq, his lively smile suddenly shadowed. “Maybe I’m a little bit angry.’’ Irniq, 69, was born…

