Local News
ticker

Brantford man facing theft charges

January 6, 2017 5 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- City Police have charged a 40-year-old Brantford man in connection with theft of a battery charger and electronics from a King George Road store yesterday (Thursday, Jan., 5 2017) at about 3:30 p.m. Brantford Police were dispatched to a commercial property in the 300 block of King George Road where a loss prevention officer told police he  had observed a male conceal items and leave the store without paying for them.  The items (a battery charger and electronics) were valued at $114.  When confronted outside of the store, the male handed back the electronics, but fled the area with a friend after being advised he was under arrest.                    Brantford Police Officers located the male a short distance from the store and placed him under arrest.  A search incident…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Federal inmate being sought

January 6, 2017 2

Matthew Barges  (TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public’s…

Read more
Daily

B.C. government to fund up to 1,100 new teachers with a $50 million instalment

January 5, 2017 87

VANCOUVER- Money will be made available to immediately hire about 1,100 teachers in British Columbia after…

Read more