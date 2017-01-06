Daily
National News

Federal inmate being sought

January 6, 2017 2 views

Matthew Barges 

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as result of their Breach of Parole.

Matthew BARGES is described as a white male, 32 years of age, 5’ 8” (173 cm), 126 lbs (57kg) and a scar on his forehead.

He is serving a two-year sentence for Armed Robbery, Wear Disguise With Intent, Possession Of Schedule I Substance, Fail To Comply With Condition Of Undertaking / Recognizance, Impaired Driving and Fail To Provide Breath Sample.

The offender is known to frequent Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph..

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Brantford man facing theft charges

January 6, 2017 6

BRANTFORD, ONT- City Police have charged a 40-year-old Brantford man in connection with theft of a…

Read more
Daily

B.C. government to fund up to 1,100 new teachers with a $50 million instalment

January 5, 2017 87

VANCOUVER- Money will be made available to immediately hire about 1,100 teachers in British Columbia after…

Read more

Leave a Reply