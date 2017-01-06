Federal inmate being sought

Matthew Barges

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as result of their Breach of Parole.

Matthew BARGES is described as a white male, 32 years of age, 5’ 8” (173 cm), 126 lbs (57kg) and a scar on his forehead.

He is serving a two-year sentence for Armed Robbery, Wear Disguise With Intent, Possession Of Schedule I Substance, Fail To Comply With Condition Of Undertaking / Recognizance, Impaired Driving and Fail To Provide Breath Sample.

The offender is known to frequent Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph..

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

Add Your Voice