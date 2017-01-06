First Nations want own health system as Saskatchewan restructures regions

SASKATOON -The organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan says it is time indigenous people develop a health system for themselves.

The call by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations comes after the provincial government announced plans this week to consolidate 12 health regions into one health authority.

Health Minister Jim Reiter said the move is about better ways to deliver health care.

But the FSIN says it’s concerned the change is primarily motivated by fiscal reasons and will lower the standard of care for everyone.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says indigenous people in Saskatchewan have been taking a greater role in the design and delivery of health services.

Cameron notes that the All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle has successfully delivered health services to people in the area for over 12 years.

“We’re ready to move forward with our own culturally relevant health system for our people,” Cameron said Friday.

