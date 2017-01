Over the Christmas/New Year Holiday Season the Six Nations Police Services conducted 10 R.I.D.E. checks at various times and locations on the Territory. A total of 956 vehicles were stopped and checked. As a result one driver was arrested and charged for impaired driving. A number of warnings for seat belt infractions were also issued….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page