Daily
National News

Wisconsin tribe wants pipeline moved from its reservation

January 6, 2017 10 views

MADISON, Wis.- A Chippewa tribe in Wisconsin is calling for the removal of a pipeline from its reservation after 64 years of operation.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s tribal council voted Wednesday to refuse to renew easements for the portion of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids from Canada to eastern Michigan, running through the northern Wisconsin reservation.

The tribe adopted a resolution calling for decommissioning the pipeline and removing it from tribal lands.

It isn’t clear whether the tribe’s request must be met. Officials of Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc. said Friday there is an agreement with the tribe stretching into the 2040s. They were scheduled to discuss the request later Friday.

The tribe didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations want own health system as Saskatchewan restructures regions

January 6, 2017 15

SASKATOON -The organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan says it is time indigenous people…

Read more
Daily

Federal inmate being sought

January 6, 2017 29

Matthew Barges  (TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public’s…

Read more

Leave a Reply