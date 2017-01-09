Justices could revive suit against Indian casino limo driver

WASHINGTON-The Supreme Court is weighing whether Indian tribes’ immunity from lawsuits also extends to their employees in incidents that take place far from Indian reservations.

The case involves a limo driver who rear-ended a car on a Connecticut interstate. The state court civil lawsuit filed by the injured occupants of the car was dismissed because he works for an Indian tribe with a casino in the state.

Indian tribes are like foreign governments in that they generally can’t be sued in American courts.

The Supreme Court justices indicated Monday they would revive the lawsuit in a case that is being closely watched by tribes around the country.

