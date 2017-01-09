Saskatchewan man wants to be tried for murder in Cree language; has new lawyer

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask.-A Saskatchewan murder case that may lead to a trial that’s delivered in Cree instead of English has moved one step closer to trial.

Gordon Fiddler, 63, of the Waterhen Lake First Nation has been committed to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from the death of fellow Waterhen Lake band member Tommy Fiddler on the Feb. 25, 2016.

Police said at the time it was apparent 56-year-old Fiddler had been shot and he was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP also said the two men were known to each other.

Gordon’s lawyer applied to have him tried in the Cree language early on in court proceedings, but there has yet to be a ruling on it.

Gordon now has a different legal aid lawyer.

So far, none of Gordon’s court dates has been delivered in Cree.

Gordon was arrested two days after Fiddler’s death and has not sought bail.

Currently, he is awaiting the court to set pre-trial dates.

If a resolution is not found at pre-trial, he will stand trial at North Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.

Add Your Voice